Javier (3-1) allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight across 5.1 innings Saturday, taking the loss to the Blue Jays.

Javier served up multiple home runs for the first time this season. His five runs allowed Saturday matched his previous season total through 25.2 innings. The 24-year-old has a 7.13 ERA in 10.1 innings over his last two outings versus a 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings over his first four starts. In addition, his eight walks are a season high for him. His high-strikeouts totals are consistent though, supporting a 11.03 K/9. Javier will look to get back on track Thursday against Texas.