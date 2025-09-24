Javier (2-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Javier's own fielding error was responsible for the unearned run on his line. He ran into further trouble in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Astros' offense wasn't able to cover his mistakes in the end. Javier has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) over 21 innings across his four starts in September, losing three of them. He's now at a 4.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 37 innings over eight starts this season. He would be on regular rest for the Astros' regular-season finale Sunday versus the Angels, but if the team either clinches a playoff spot or is eliminated by then, Javier might not make that start.