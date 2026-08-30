Javier (1-5) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

All of the damage against Javier came in a three-run fifth inning, and he threw a strong 57 of 78 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs. The 29-year-old did manage to keep the ball in the park for the first time in five August contests, but he'll end the month 0-4 with a 5.79 ERA despite a strong 21:4 K:BB over those five outings. He owns a 6.45 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB across 44.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.