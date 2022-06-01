Javier allowed a run on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Javier wasn't efficient in this outing, throwing only 47 of 85 pitches for strikes. The four walks were a season high for the right-hander, but the Athletics were only able to scrape together a single run on a Cristian Pache RBI single. Javier owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB across 41 innings in 10 appearances (six starts) this year. He'll look to pitch deeper in his next scheduled start, which is expected to be at home versus the Mariners next week.