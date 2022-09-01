Javier (8-9) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers.

Javier re-entered the rotation after appearing out of the bullpen during Houston's weekend series against Baltimore. He served up a two-run home run to Corey Seager in the opening frame but settled in to tally his nine consecutive appearance having allowed three or fewer earned runs. For the season, Javier owns a 3.07 ERA with a 157:44 K:BB across 120.1 frames.