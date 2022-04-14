Javier tossed three shutout innings in relief, striking out five and hitting two batters in a 3-2 loss Wednesday in Arizona.

Javier made his second appearance of the year out of the bullpen for Houston. The 25-year-old has now struck out eight of the 17 batters he's faced this year. The Astros frequently used Javier for more than one inning in relief last season and appear to have the same plan for the beginning part of 2022.