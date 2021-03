Javier threw 70 pitches over 5.1 innings in a "B" game against the Marlins on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier, who missed a week of preparation during spring training due to health and safety protocols, is preparing to start the second game of the regular season. He's behind other starters, but Sunday's outing puts Javier in range to throw five-plus innings against the Athletics on Friday, which potentially qualifies him for a win.