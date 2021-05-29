Javier allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four relief innings in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.
Javier is the odd-man out of the rotation after Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi were activated off the injured list. This was Javier's first appearance out of the bullpen and an encouraging one at that. Houston's bullpen, outside of closer Ryan Pressly, has not performed well this season.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Odd man out in rotation•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Walks six in short outing•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Allows three HR in no-decision•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Takes first loss Saturday•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Yields three runs in no-decision•