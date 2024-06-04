Javier (forearm) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list in late May due to right forearm discomfort and is now set to miss the rest of the 2024 campaign. Javier will also be sidelined until at least the second half of 2025 as he rehabs from the surgery. It's been a rough week for Houston pitchers, as Jose Urquidy (elbow) is also in danger of needing the procedure.