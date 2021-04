Javier (1-0) shut out the Athletics over five innings Thursday, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking two for his first win of the season.

The righty was much sharper in this one than he was in his debut, throwing 57 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old recorded a 3.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in his rookie campaign, and while he definitely benefited from great BABIP luck, he's clearly a talented young arm. His next start comes Tuesday against the Tigers.