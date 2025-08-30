Javier did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-0 win over the Angels, allowing no hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Javier generated eight of his nine whiffs with his fastball and held the Angels hitless over six innings, though Houston didn't get on the board until the bottom of the seventh. It was the 28-year-old's first quality start in four outings this year, and he's given up just nine hits across 16 innings despite issuing nine walks. He'll carry a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB into a home matchup with the Yankees next week.