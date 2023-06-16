Javier finished with a no-decision against Washington on Thursday despite pitching six scoreless frames. He allowed five hits and struck out two batters.

All five hits against Javier went for a single, and he didn't issue any free passes for the third time this season. However, Houston didn't give him any run support, resulting in his second straight no-decision. This was the first time on the campaign that Javier has tossed a scoreless outing, though it was eighth quality start over 14 appearances. His strikeouts have been down lately -- the right-hander has notched just two in each of his past two starts -- but Javier has been consistently effective overall, posting a 7-1 record, 2.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB over 80.2 innings.