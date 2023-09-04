Javier (9-3) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Sunday.
Javier cruised through five innings, but he allowed three hits, including a two-run home run to Jasson Dominguez, in the sixth, which flipped the game around. This was a baseline quality start for Javier, his first such effort since July 28. The right-hander struggled to a 6.17 ERA and 16:16 K:BB over 23.1 innings in August. For the year, he's posted a 4.65 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 127:51 K:BB through 137.1 innings over 26 starts. Javier is projected for a home matchup versus the Padres next weekend.
