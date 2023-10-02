Javier (10-5) yielded three hits and two walks over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over Arizona.

Javier allowed just one extra-base hit and never found himself in much danger Sunday, cruising to his 10th victory. It was his first win since Aug. 21 and first scoreless appearance since June 15. Despite posting a 2.84 ERA through his first 12 starts, Javier ended the regular season with a disappointing 4.56 ERA through 162 innings. In 11 starts since the beginning of August, he recorded a 5.00 ERA.