Javier did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Mariners. He struck out eight.

Javier tossed seven innings for the first time this season, while also posting a 4:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The right-hander has been a solid option all year, sporting a 1.06 WHIP and never giving up more than four runs in a start. The 26-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Angels in his next appearance.