Javier struck out two over two perfect relief innings in Monday's 10-2 win over Baltimore.

Javier has been used as a multi-inning reliever since he was the odd-man out of the rotation in late May and has performed well in that role. He's recorded a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP while striking out 17 over 15 innings. Javier has been insurance for returning starters, serving as a bulk reliever. As those starters get deeper into games, there could be a role for Javier as a traditional high-leverage reliever, something Houston has been missing in 2021. His four-seamer, which averaged 93 mph this season, averaged 95.6 mph Monday after throwing just 39 pitches since June 9.