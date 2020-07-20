Javier allowed one run on six hits over five innings in Sunday's intrasquad game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Javier may still be in the mix for the rotation but may have sealed a spot on the staff to start the season with Sunday's effort. Houston manager Dusty Baker has yet to name a fifth starter, though Framber Valdez appears to the likely choice. "It will probably go down to the wire," Baker said. "We don't want to commit right now. We don't want the guys to stop working or get down. We've talked about it, but we can't say right now." Javier, who has two games worth of experience above Double-A, could land on the active roster considering how thin the Astros bullpen has become due to injuries.