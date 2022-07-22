Javier allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Javier wasn't sharp, as only 57 of his 99 pitches went for strikes. He's now walked at least three batters in each of his last three starts, during which he's allowed nine earned runs across 13.2 frames. Despite the tough stretch, Javier still owns an excellent 3.13 ERA and 115:34 K:BB across 83.1 innings for the campaign.