Javier allowed one run on one hit and six walks across 4.2 innings in Sunday's loss to Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Javier walked a career-high six batters and, fittingly, the only run to score on him came on a bases-loaded walk by Brooks Raley after Javier was lifted from the game. Despite throwing just 50 of 94 pitches for strikes, the 24-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 3.14 alongside a 58:21 K:BB through 48.2 innings. He's lined up to face the red-hot Padres at home next weekend.