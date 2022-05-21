Javier (2-2) was saddled with the loss during Friday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Javier delivered his best start of 2022 with a 70 game score but it was spoiled by opposing starter Martin Perez's shutout. The 25-year-old posted season highs in innings (six), pitches (91) and strikeouts (nine) and rebounded nicely from a poor performance May 14 against Washington. Javier has been lights out with an 0.99 ERA when removing the Washington start and is making a strong bid to remain in the rotation once Jake Odorizzi returns from a leg injury. His next start is projected to come against Cleveland midweek.