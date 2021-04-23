Javier (2-0) earned the win Thursday after holding the Angels scoreless across five innings, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Javier was lights out in his return to the rotation during a dominant performance against the Angels, recording a career-high nine strikeouts en route to the victory. Overall, the 24-year-old's pitch count was on the high side with 98 pitches--62 for strikes--to go with 21 swings and misses. Javier, making his first start in nearly two weeks due to Houston's light schedule, was recalled from Houston's alternate training site ahead of Thursday's game. The right-hander will look to carry his momentum into a Tuesday showdown against Seattle.