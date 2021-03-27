Javier will start the second game of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager Dusty Baker named the first four starters of the regular season and has Javier following Opening Day starter Zack Greinke. Javier's start will likely involve heavy bullpen-management, as the right-hander's preseason buildup was impacted by a week-long absence due to issues related to COVID-19. He's thrown just three innings during Grapefruit League play. That means someone like Brandon Bielak or Bryan Abreu could be asked to pitch multiple innings that day.