Javier was credited with a hold after striking out five and allowing no hits and a walk over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen Sunday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Tigers.

After securing his second win of the season five days earlier when he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings in his start against the Mariners, Javier continued to aid fantasy managers' ratios in his second appearance of the week. He ended up piggybacking starter Jake Odorizzi, who worked the first five innings of the game. The Astros have an off day Monday, so the team will likely reorder its six-man rotation and move Javier to the back of the line. He projects to make his next start May 15 in Washington, unless the Astros opt to have Javier piggyback Odorizzi again.