Astros' Cristian Javier: Works out of bullpen Sunday

Javier struck out two and gave up a double over a scoreless inning of relief in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

Javier made a three-inning start against the Rangers in the Astros' final game of the first half July 12, but he's moved back to the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break. Houston could hand Javier a starting role at some point later on this season, but the club won't have room for him for the foreseeable future with Ronel Blanco (elbow) set to fill the fifth spot in the rotation when he comes off the 60-day injured list Monday.