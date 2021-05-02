Javier allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to the Rays. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Javier kept the Rays scoreless through four innings until serving up a three-run shot to Austin Meadows in the fifth. Houston took the lead in the top of the sixth so the 24-year-old was in line for a win before Tampa Bay came back against the bullpen. Javier still owns a terrific 1.75 ERA and 30:8 K:BB through 25.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays at home next weekend.