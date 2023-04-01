Javier allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five frames during Friday's win against the White Sox. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The 26-year-old settled in after allowing an RBI double to Eloy Jimenez in the first inning until Jimenez brought home another run as part of a two-run sixth. Javier forced 19 whiffs, including 10 with his fastball. He was in line to take the loss before his offense took over late in the game. Javier is lined up for a solid matchup against the Tigers at home next week.