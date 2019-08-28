Astros' Cy Sneed: Back in big leagues
Sneed was recalled by the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The transaction will be Sneed's eighth just in the month of August, meaning he'll likely be quite happy to see rosters expand at the start of September. He owns a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 innings for the Astros this season. Brad Peacock (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
