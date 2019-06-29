Sneed could start next Tuesday in place of the injured Brad Peacock (shoulder), Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros placed Peacock on the injured list Friday and will need a fill-in Tuesday. Sneed, who pitched six innings in relief of Peacock on Thursday, is one of two candidates currently on the team's 40-man roster. Rogelio Armenteros, who pitched for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, also lines up as a potential starter.