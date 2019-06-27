The Astros plan to select Sneed's contract from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against the Pirates, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Originally drafted by the Brewers in 2014, Sneed was shipped to Houston the following year in the deal that sent Jonathan Villar to Milwaukee. While Sneed has never been held in high esteem as a prospect, he's climbed steadily through the Houston system and will now get his first look at the big-league level after posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB in 70.1 innings as a swingman for Round Rock. Considering he last pitched Friday, Sneed will provide a much-needed fresh arm for a taxed Houston bullpen that used two position players in relief in Wednesday's blowout loss.