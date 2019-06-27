Sneed had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Sneed will join the big-league club ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Pirates after posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB in 70.1 innings as a swingman for Round Rock. The right-hander will provide a fresh bullpen arm for the Astros after Houston used two position players in relief during Wednesday's blowout loss.

More News
Our Latest Stories