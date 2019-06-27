Astros' Cy Sneed: Officially joins Astros
Sneed had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Sneed will join the big-league club ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Pirates after posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB in 70.1 innings as a swingman for Round Rock. The right-hander will provide a fresh bullpen arm for the Astros after Houston used two position players in relief during Wednesday's blowout loss.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...