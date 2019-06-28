Astros' Cy Sneed: Pitches in relief
Sneed made his major league debut, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings of relief in Thursday's 10-0 loss to the Pirates.
Starter Brad Peacock was chased after giving up six runs and three home runs in three innings, so Sneed carried the load the rest of the way for the bullpen. The Astros on Thursday purchased his contract from Triple-A Round Rock, where he's pitched as a reliever and a starter in 2019. Most recently, Sneed's served as a starter for the Express and was stretched out enough to give Houston much needed length Thursday.
