The Astros recalled Sneed from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The Astros optioned Sneed to Triple-A just one day earlier, but they were able to bring him back up to the big club before the minimum 10 days since infielder Aledmys Diaz (foot) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Sneed is expected to work in a long-relief role with Houston and likely won't see much action in high-leverage situations.

More News
Our Latest Stories