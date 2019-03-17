The Astros resassigned Sneed to minor-league camp Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sneed earned an invite to spring training after spending 2018 at Triple-A and posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 114:53 across 127 innings (20 starts). The 26-year-old had a solid spring training with three runs allowed on seven hits over 8.1 innings while recording 10 strikeouts. Sneed is still looking to make his MLB debut after being acquired by the Astros from the Brewers in November 2015.

