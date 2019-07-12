Sneed allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings of relief in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

Sneed bailed out the Astros' bullpen following Framber Valdez's abbreviated start -- two-thirds of an inning, four runs, seven baserunners. It's a role in which Sneed is growing familiar. His first appearance for Houston was a six-inning bullpen job in relief of Brad Peacock (shoulder). Peacock will rejoin the rotation Monday, but the Astros still need a regular fifth starter. They've gotten by with a random No. 5 for a couple of weeks, and will undoubtedly seek out an available starter leading up to the trade deadline. Sneed could be an option in the short term, but he's not expected to take the ball every fifth day through October.