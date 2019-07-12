Astros' Cy Sneed: Saves bullpen again
Sneed allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings of relief in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.
Sneed bailed out the Astros' bullpen following Framber Valdez's abbreviated start -- two-thirds of an inning, four runs, seven baserunners. It's a role in which Sneed is growing familiar. His first appearance for Houston was a six-inning bullpen job in relief of Brad Peacock (shoulder). Peacock will rejoin the rotation Monday, but the Astros still need a regular fifth starter. They've gotten by with a random No. 5 for a couple of weeks, and will undoubtedly seek out an available starter leading up to the trade deadline. Sneed could be an option in the short term, but he's not expected to take the ball every fifth day through October.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...