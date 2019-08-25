The Astros optioned Sneed to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He was sent back to the minors to clear a spot on the active roster for Framber Valdez, who was recalled from Triple-A to serve as Houston's fifth starter for its series finale Sunday versus the Angels. The Astros will likely bring back Sneed in September as a long-relief option.

More News
Our Latest Stories