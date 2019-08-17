Sneed (0-1) allowed a run on two hits while striking out 1 over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Sneed was called to the mound for the 13th inning and allowed a walkoff single to Robbie Grossman to get stuck with his first major-league loss. Sneed owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12.2 innings spanning four appearances this year. He's managed a 4.22 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 81 innings with Triple-A Round Rock this season, making nine starts and 12 total appearances with the farm team.