Astros' Cy Sneed: Takes extra-innings loss
Sneed (0-1) allowed a run on two hits while striking out 1 over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.
Sneed was called to the mound for the 13th inning and allowed a walkoff single to Robbie Grossman to get stuck with his first major-league loss. Sneed owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12.2 innings spanning four appearances this year. He's managed a 4.22 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 81 innings with Triple-A Round Rock this season, making nine starts and 12 total appearances with the farm team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...