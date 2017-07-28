Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Activated ahead of Friday's start
Keuchel (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's start against the Tigers.
Keuchel will make his return to the mound for the first time since June 2 after competing in a couple rehab assignments over the past few weeks. It remains to be seen whether the left-hander will be restricted by a pitch count after only throwing 62 during his rehab outing Saturday, but fantasy owners will take solace in the fact that Keuchel's finally back on the mound after a lengthy stay on the DL.
