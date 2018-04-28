Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Allows six runs in loss

Keuchel (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits in a loss to Oakland on Friday, striking out three and walking zero in seven innings.

Keuchel was cruising through four innings, and then things unraveled and he gave up six runs over the next three innings of work. The long ball was the issue Friday, as he surrendered two two-run homers and a solo shot. Keuchel has now given up six homers on the year, and has achieved quality starts in three of his six starts. A bright point is that he didn't walk anyone, as he had allowed 12 walks in 29 innings going into this start. The lefty will carry a 4.00 ERA into his next start at home against the Yankees.