Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Avoids arbitration
Keuchel (foot) agreed to a one-year, $13.2 million deal with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
This was the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Keuchel, who will become a free agent after the 2018 season. He is currently recoving from a mild left foot sprain but he's been able to resume throwing and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. In 2017, the left-hander posted a 2.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 125:47 K:BB over 23 starts.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starts throwing; loses walking boot•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hobbled by mild foot sprain•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Confirmed for Game 5 start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Set to start Game 1 of World Series•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will likely start Game 1 of ALCS•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...