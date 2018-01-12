Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Avoids arbitration

Keuchel (foot) agreed to a one-year, $13.2 million deal with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

This was the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Keuchel, who will become a free agent after the 2018 season. He is currently recoving from a mild left foot sprain but he's been able to resume throwing and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. In 2017, the left-hander posted a 2.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 125:47 K:BB over 23 starts.