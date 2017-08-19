Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Back in form Friday
Keuchel (11-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over seven scoreless innings to record his second straight victory in Friday's 3-1 win over Oakland.
Keuchel returned to his early-season form Friday, inducing 17 groundouts. Just two of the 24 batters the left-hander faced hit a ball into the outfield. This was Keuchel's second straight strong outing and the 100 pitches were the most he's thrown since returning from a neck injury. He's next scheduled to pitch in Thursday's series finale against the Nationals in Houston.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Reaches double-digit wins•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expecting better Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shelled by White Sox on Tuesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Suffers first loss Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Early exit in Friday's return•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...