Play

Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Back on form Friday

Keuchel (11-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over seven scoreless innings to record his second straight victory in Friday's 3-1 win over Oakland.

Keuchel returned to his early-season form Friday, inducing 17 groundball outs. Just two of the 24 batters the left-hander faced hit a ball into the outfield. This was Keuchel's second straight strong outing and the 100 pitches was a high-water mark since returning from a neck injury. He's next scheduled to pitch in Thursday's series finale agianst the Nationals at home in Minute Maid Park.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast