Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Back on form Friday

Keuchel (11-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over seven scoreless innings to record his second straight victory in Friday's 3-1 win over Oakland.

Keuchel returned to his early-season form Friday, inducing 17 groundball outs. Just two of the 24 batters the left-hander faced hit a ball into the outfield. This was Keuchel's second straight strong outing and the 100 pitches was a high-water mark since returning from a neck injury. He's next scheduled to pitch in Thursday's series finale agianst the Nationals at home in Minute Maid Park.