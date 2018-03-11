Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Better in second spring start

Keuchel allowed one hit and struck out five over 3.2 innings in Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Keuchel was much better in his second spring start, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. The left-hander had given up two runs and four hits over 1.2 innings in his first spring start, but was much sharper with his fastball command Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll get another three spring starts and should have his pitch count right where it needs to be when he's scheduled to start the second game of the season.