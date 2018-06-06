Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Blasted for seven runs Tuesday
Keuchel (3-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings against the Mariners.
Keuchel was tagged for four runs in the first inning and faced a 6-0 hole by the second, so he deserves some credit for still being able to make it all the way into the seventh inning. That's about the only positive to take away from this start, as the lefty matched season-worsts with three home runs allowed and just three strikeouts. With a league-leading eight losses, it's been tough sledding all season for the former Cy Young winner and he's now allowed at least four runs in three of his last four starts. He'll try to get back on track Sunday against the Rangers.
