Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Breezes to first win
Keuchel (1-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in Saturday's 10-1 win over the White Sox.
Keuchel was gifted an 8-0 lead after two innings and then it became a matter of throwing strikes and getting an easy W. After a rocky start to the season, Keuchel has been impressive the last two times out, allowing three runs over 14 innings. He's in a groove leading up to his next start, Friday at home against Oakland. The left-hander was 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in four starts against the Athletics in 2017.
