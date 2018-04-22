Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Breezes to first win

Keuchel (1-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in Saturday's 10-1 win over the White Sox.

Keuchel was gifted an 8-0 lead after two innings and then it became a matter of throwing strikes and getting an easy W. After a rocky start to the season, Keuchel has been impressive the last two times out, allowing three runs over 14 innings. He's in a groove leading up to his next start, Friday at home against Oakland. The left-hander was 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in four starts against the Athletics in 2017.