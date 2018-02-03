Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen set next week
Keuchel (foot) will throw his first bullpen session of spring next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Keuchel sustained a mild sprain of his left foot during the offseason, but it should not be a concern as he ramps up for Houston's spring training beginning Feb. 14.
