Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen set next week

Keuchel (foot) will throw his first bullpen session of spring next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel sustained a mild sprain of his left foot during the offseason, but it should not be a concern as he ramps up for Houston's spring training beginning Feb. 14.

