Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Closes out spring
Keuchel allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the Marlins.
Keuchel closed out a successful Grapefruit League circuit with a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 15.1 innings. The left-hander told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he was pleased to get his breaking ball over the plate for strikes and recorded a few punchouts with his secondary pitches. Keuchel deemed himself "ready to go and have some fun" when he makes first start of the regular season Friday, March 30, against the Rangers in Arlington.
