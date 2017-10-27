Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Confirmed for Game 5 start

Keuchel will take the mound for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Expectedly, manager A.J. Hinch will lean upon the southpaw to deliver during Houston's final home game of the 2017 season following his Game 1 start Tuesday. This places Keuchel on normal rest, and he will likely go up against Clayton Kershaw once again, although Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts has yet to announce his rotation for Game 4 or Game 5 at this point. If the series goes to a Game 6, Justin Verlander is set to follow Keuchel after his outstanding performance in Game 2 on Wednesday. In the scenario that this series goes the distance, Keuchel will be available out of the bullpen for the finale.