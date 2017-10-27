Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Confirmed for Game 5 start
Keuchel will take the mound for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Expectedly, manager A.J. Hinch will lean upon the southpaw to deliver during Houston's final home game of the 2017 season following his Game 1 start Tuesday. This places Keuchel on normal rest, and he will likely go up against Clayton Kershaw once again, although Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts has yet to announce his rotation for Game 4 or Game 5 at this point. If the series goes to a Game 6, Justin Verlander is set to follow Keuchel after his outstanding performance in Game 2 on Wednesday. In the scenario that this series goes the distance, Keuchel will be available out of the bullpen for the finale.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Set to start Game 1 of World Series•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will likely start Game 1 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: To start Game 2 of ALDS•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw sim game Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sharp in Tuesday's victory•
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...