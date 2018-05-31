Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Dealt seventh loss
Keuchel (3-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings against the Yankees.
Keuchel allowed just a pair of singles and run one through the first four frames, but the wheels started coming off after that. He allowed two runs in the fifth followed by two more when he came back out to start the sixth. His 3.65 ERA would suggest he deserves a better fate than seven losses (tied for most in the AL), but he did himself no favors in this one with three free passes and a pair of wild pitches. The lefty will look to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Mariners.
