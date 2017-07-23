Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Decision coming Monday
Manager A.J. Hinch said a decision regarding the next step for Keuchel (neck) will not be disclosed until Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Keuchel made his second rehabilitation start Saturday, pushing his pitch count up to 62 while throwing five innings for short-season Tri City. The Astros could activate the left-hander in time for next weekend's series against the Tigers, but it wouldn't be surprising to have him throw one more rehab start to get that pitch count north of 80 before activating him.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws 62 pitches in final rehab start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sent to short-season affiliate to rehab•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Next rehab start scheduled for Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Logs three innings in rehab start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Rehab start scheduled for Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...