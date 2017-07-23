Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Decision coming Monday

Manager A.J. Hinch said a decision regarding the next step for Keuchel (neck) will not be disclosed until Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Keuchel made his second rehabilitation start Saturday, pushing his pitch count up to 62 while throwing five innings for short-season Tri City. The Astros could activate the left-hander in time for next weekend's series against the Tigers, but it wouldn't be surprising to have him throw one more rehab start to get that pitch count north of 80 before activating him.