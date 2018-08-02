Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Delivers quality start in win

Keuchel (9-9) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out two in an 8-3 victory over the Mariners.

The Astros gave Keuchel plenty of run support, but the southpaw still came through with his fifth quality start in his last six outings, and 14th of the season. He'll take a 3.61 ERA into his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.